Union Jack Oil plc Plans Dividend of GBX 0.80 (LON:UJO)

Union Jack Oil plc (LON:UJO – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Monday, October 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.80 ($0.01) per share on Friday, December 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Union Jack Oil Stock Performance

UJO stock opened at GBX 32.88 ($0.40) on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 32.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 28.89. Union Jack Oil has a 52 week low of GBX 10.50 ($0.13) and a 52 week high of GBX 53.72 ($0.65). The company has a market capitalization of £37.11 million and a PE ratio of 1,650.00.

Get Union Jack Oil alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Union Jack Oil in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th.

Union Jack Oil Company Profile

Union Jack Oil plc operates as an onshore oil and gas company in the United Kingdom. The company focuses on production, drilling, development, and investment in hydrocarbon projects. It holds interests in the West Newton, Wressle Discovery, Broughton North, Biscathorpe, Keddington Oilfield Louth, North Somercotes, Louth Extension, Fiskerton Airfield Oilfield, North Kelsey, Dukes Wood, Kirklington, Widmerpool Gulf, Humber Basin, and Laughton projects.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Union Jack Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Jack Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.