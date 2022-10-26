United Capital Management of KS Inc. Increases Stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

United Capital Management of KS Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 37.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,928 shares during the period. Deere & Company comprises 2.0% of United Capital Management of KS Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. United Capital Management of KS Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $4,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the first quarter worth $29,000. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the first quarter worth $30,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the first quarter worth $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 151.5% during the second quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 83 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the second quarter worth $27,000. 75.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE DE traded down $0.60 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $391.03. 62,464 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,286,335. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market cap of $118.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $362.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $353.93. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $283.81 and a 12-month high of $446.76.

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $6.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.64 by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.84 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 33.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 22.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 22.59%.

In other news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 4,019 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.22, for a total value of $1,499,971.18. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,464,543.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $416.00 to $424.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 21st. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $396.00 to $342.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $335.00 to $381.00 in a research report on Sunday, August 21st. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $416.00 to $439.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $393.00 to $447.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $406.58.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

