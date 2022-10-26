United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) PT Lowered to $205.00 at Citigroup

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Citigroup from $210.00 to $205.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price suggests a potential upside of 22.75% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on UPS. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $198.00 to $204.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research lowered shares of United Parcel Service from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $227.00 price target (down from $255.00) on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Berenberg Bank set a $200.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $148.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.03.

United Parcel Service Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of United Parcel Service stock opened at $167.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. United Parcel Service has a 1 year low of $154.87 and a 1 year high of $233.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $180.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $182.74. The stock has a market cap of $145.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.41, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.11.

Insiders Place Their Bets

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.15. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 76.43%. The company had revenue of $24.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.71 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that United Parcel Service will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total transaction of $4,516,881.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total transaction of $4,357,494.57. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,980,885.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total value of $4,516,881.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of United Parcel Service

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UPS. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. 59.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Articles

