UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) is Washington Trust Bank’s 10th Largest Position

Washington Trust Bank decreased its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,709 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,535 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group comprises approximately 2.2% of Washington Trust Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Washington Trust Bank’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $16,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 518 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 8.8% in the second quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 740 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 41.8% in the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 26,614 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $13,670,000 after purchasing an additional 7,851 shares during the last quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 2.5% in the second quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 1,578 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullinan Associates Inc. increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 2.1% in the second quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 27,068 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $13,903,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at UnitedHealth Group

In related news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 465 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $542.37, for a total value of $252,202.05. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,866,882.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 465 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $542.37, for a total value of $252,202.05. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,866,882.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO John F. Rex sold 13,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $541.53, for a total transaction of $7,138,989.99. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 141,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,630,827.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,363 shares of company stock valued at $15,386,146 in the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UnitedHealth Group Stock Up 0.5 %

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $569.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $579.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $625.00 to $618.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $595.11.

NYSE:UNH traded up $2.95 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $543.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,705,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,101,122. The firm has a market capitalization of $508.07 billion, a PE ratio of 26.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $521.82 and a 200-day moving average of $513.90. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $436.00 and a 1 year high of $553.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.45 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $80.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.54 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 26.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.98 earnings per share for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th were given a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 9th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 32.32%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

Further Reading

