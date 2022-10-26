Uquid Coin Price Reaches $9.61 on Exchanges (UQC)

Uquid Coin (UQC) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 26th. In the last week, Uquid Coin has traded down 9.1% against the dollar. Uquid Coin has a market capitalization of $96.10 million and approximately $6.65 million worth of Uquid Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Uquid Coin token can now be bought for $9.61 or 0.00046359 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002928 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000283 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00000351 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,343.25 or 0.30547859 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0973 or 0.00000469 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00011931 BTC.

About Uquid Coin

Uquid Coin was first traded on September 8th, 2017. Uquid Coin’s total supply is 40,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. Uquid Coin’s official Twitter account is @uquidcard and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Uquid Coin is https://reddit.com/r/uquid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Uquid Coin is uquidcoin.com. Uquid Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@uquidcoin.

Buying and Selling Uquid Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “UQUD is an implemented system that ease the use of cryptocurrencies. UQUD system provide debit cards for USD, GRP, and EUR and also several cryptocurrencies ATM's around the world. In 2016, it was distinguished as “the top debit card of the year”. The UQUD team will now leverage the Ethereum blockchain to empower their services and provide new features to improve the user experience. The new features will be, visa credit cards, a wallet, an exchange, a Social Fund Management Campaign where traders will be able to create an portfolio and share it with other users, and a marketplace.UquidCoin (UQC) is an ERC-20 token that will work as a medium of exchange within the platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uquid Coin directly using US dollars.

