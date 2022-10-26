V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Increases Dividend to $0.51 Per Share

V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 26th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be given a dividend of 0.51 per share by the textile maker on Tuesday, December 20th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.23%. This is a positive change from V.F.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50.

V.F. has raised its dividend by an average of 1.4% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 48 consecutive years. V.F. has a dividend payout ratio of 76.3% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities research analysts expect V.F. to earn $2.93 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 68.3%.

V.F. Price Performance

VFC stock traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.21. The company had a trading volume of 11,407,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,734,029. V.F. has a 1 year low of $27.03 and a 1 year high of $78.91. The company has a market capitalization of $10.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Analyst Ratings Changes

V.F. ( NYSE:VFC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The textile maker reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.04). V.F. had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 33.20%. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that V.F. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VFC. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of V.F. from $47.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of V.F. from $51.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of V.F. from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of V.F. from $56.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of V.F. from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other V.F. news, Director Richard Carucci purchased 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $41.44 per share, for a total transaction of $414,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 115,528 shares in the company, valued at $4,787,480.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director W Rodney Mcmullen purchased 6,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $44.76 per share, with a total value of $268,560.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 34,146 shares in the company, valued at $1,528,374.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of V.F. by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,200,890 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,285,822,000 after acquiring an additional 5,626,337 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in V.F. by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,079,811 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,028,018,000 after purchasing an additional 161,526 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in V.F. by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,490,021 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $369,023,000 after purchasing an additional 386,948 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in V.F. by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,706,486 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $153,890,000 after purchasing an additional 756,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in V.F. by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,567,185 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $89,124,000 after purchasing an additional 187,008 shares during the last quarter. 87.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

V.F. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

Further Reading

