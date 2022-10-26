Valaris (NYSE:VAL) Hits New 1-Year High at $63.46

Shares of Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $63.46 and last traded at $62.04, with a volume of 947153 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $62.02.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Valaris in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

The firm has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of 101.67 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.56.

Valaris ( NYSE:VAL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $413.30 million during the quarter. Valaris had a net margin of 3.39% and a negative return on equity of 5.09%.

In other news, VP Colleen Grable sold 3,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.57, for a total value of $147,895.13. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $754,888.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exor Capital LLP increased its stake in Valaris by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 2,085,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,391,000 after purchasing an additional 98,987 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Valaris by 137.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,352,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,126,000 after purchasing an additional 783,840 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Valaris by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,115,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,989,000 after purchasing an additional 47,895 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Valaris by 1,379.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 687,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,028,000 after purchasing an additional 640,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Condire Management LP increased its stake in Valaris by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Condire Management LP now owns 685,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,649,000 after purchasing an additional 3,373 shares in the last quarter. 84.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Valaris Limited provides offshore contract drilling services to the international oil and gas industry. The company owns an offshore drilling rig fleet of 56 rigs, which include 11 drillships, 4 dynamically positioned semisubmersible rigs, 1 moored semisubmersible rig, and 40 jackup rigs. It serves international, government-owned, and independent oil and gas companies in the Gulf of Mexico, the North Sea, the Middle East, West Africa, Australia, and Southeast Asia.

