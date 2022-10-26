Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Sells 296 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lowered its position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,218 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 296 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new position in Blackstone during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Blackstone during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Blackstone by 1,137.6% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,995 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 2,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. bought a new position in Blackstone during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 61.87% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Trading Up 6.1 %

BX opened at $91.55 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $92.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.73. The company has a market capitalization of $64.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.86, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.44. Blackstone Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.54 and a 52 week high of $149.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 20.04% and a net margin of 20.58%. Blackstone’s quarterly revenue was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. Analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is presently 143.50%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on BX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Blackstone in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $102.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Blackstone from $121.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Blackstone from $154.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Blackstone in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Blackstone has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.43.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 41,500 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.94, for a total value of $1,367,010.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 898,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,612,829.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 41,500 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.94, for a total value of $1,367,010.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 898,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,612,829.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso sold 7,000,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total value of $77,070,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,825,125 shares in the company, valued at $240,294,626.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,208,154 shares of company stock worth $83,889,334. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Blackstone

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

