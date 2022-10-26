Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Bought by United Capital Management of KS Inc.

United Capital Management of KS Inc. grew its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 65,261 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 9,506 shares during the period. Valero Energy accounts for approximately 3.3% of United Capital Management of KS Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. United Capital Management of KS Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $6,936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VLO. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 3.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,955,666 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,869,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499,939 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 20.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,642,838 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $776,055,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296,547 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 1,686.3% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,166,770 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $124,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101,451 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 416.5% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,243,931 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $126,316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 17,971.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 918,578 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $93,258,000 after purchasing an additional 913,495 shares in the last quarter. 79.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on VLO. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $148.00 to $147.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Valero Energy to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $147.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.21.

Shares of VLO stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $126.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 137,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,929,088. The business has a fifty day moving average of $114.42 and a 200-day moving average of $115.10. The stock has a market cap of $49.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.62. Valero Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $65.13 and a twelve month high of $146.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported $7.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.43 by ($1.29). Valero Energy had a return on equity of 34.65% and a net margin of 4.54%. The firm had revenue of $44.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 50.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 26.7 EPS for the current year.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

