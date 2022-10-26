Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $13.65-$14.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $13.82. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.27 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.22 billion. Valmont Industries also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $13.65-$14.00 EPS.

Valmont Industries Trading Down 0.9 %

VMI stock traded down $2.76 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $304.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 180,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,639. Valmont Industries has a 52 week low of $203.30 and a 52 week high of $308.31. The stock has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a PE ratio of 30.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $280.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $259.23.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on VMI shares. Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of Valmont Industries in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They set a buy rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Valmont Industries from a c+ rating to a b+ rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Valmont Industries in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Valmont Industries from $277.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Valmont Industries currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $293.00.

Insider Activity at Valmont Industries

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Valmont Industries news, CEO Stephen G. Kaniewski sold 12,076 shares of Valmont Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.41, for a total value of $3,253,395.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,812,012.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CEO Stephen G. Kaniewski sold 12,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.41, for a total transaction of $3,253,395.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,812,012.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Timothy P. Francis sold 980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.98, for a total transaction of $279,280.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,938 shares in the company, valued at $1,692,211.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FCA Corp TX grew its stake in Valmont Industries by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 15,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,649,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Valmont Industries by 347.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Valmont Industries by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Valmont Industries by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Valmont Industries by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 11,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,733,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

About Valmont Industries

Valmont Industries, Inc engages in the designing and manufacturing of engineered fabricated metal products and service. It operates through the following four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Irrigation, and Coatings. The Engineered Support Structures segment produces engineered access systems, highway safety products, and integrated structure solutions for smart cities.

