Van ECK Associates Corp Grows Stake in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) by 1,619.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,182,173 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,113,438 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 0.61% of TransUnion worth $94,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TRU. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its holdings in TransUnion by 1.4% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 8,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in shares of TransUnion by 3.4% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in TransUnion by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 813 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of TransUnion by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,396 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TransUnion by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 15,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. 98.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at TransUnion

In other TransUnion news, CEO Christopher A. Cartwright acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $79.42 per share, with a total value of $1,985,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 226,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,981,482.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TransUnion Trading Up 1.9 %

TRU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on TransUnion from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on TransUnion from $95.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Barclays reduced their price objective on TransUnion from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on TransUnion from $81.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Atlantic Securities decreased their target price on shares of TransUnion from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.36.

TRU traded up $1.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,446,063. TransUnion has a twelve month low of $53.74 and a twelve month high of $120.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $67.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.92. The stock has a market cap of $11.25 billion, a PE ratio of 8.85, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.89. The business had revenue of $948.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $964.38 million. TransUnion had a net margin of 36.96% and a return on equity of 17.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that TransUnion will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

TransUnion Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th were given a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. This is a boost from TransUnion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.36%.

TransUnion Profile

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics to businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

