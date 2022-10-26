Van ECK Associates Corp Has $89.16 Million Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 512,954 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 792 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 0.08% of Honeywell International worth $89,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HON. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the first quarter worth about $25,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 69.4% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 74.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Honeywell International

In other news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 5,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $952,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 43,625 shares in the company, valued at $8,288,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ HON traded up $1.68 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $191.33. 45,818 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,902,771. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.20. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $166.63 and a 52 week high of $228.26. The company has a market cap of $128.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.09, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $180.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $185.80.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.17% and a net margin of 14.74%. The company had revenue of $8.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.68 EPS for the current year.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 53.48%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HON has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Honeywell International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $222.00 to $213.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Bank of America raised shares of Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.54.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Featured Stories

