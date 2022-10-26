Van ECK Associates Corp Purchases 1,002,642 Shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) by 163.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,616,734 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,002,642 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 1.28% of Etsy worth $118,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Etsy by 403.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 388 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its position in Etsy by 125.7% in the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Etsy in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Etsy by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 490 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in Etsy by 170.8% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 325 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. 98.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Etsy news, CFO Rachel C. Glaser sold 3,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.53, for a total transaction of $357,291.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 42,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,019,588.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Rachel C. Glaser sold 3,040 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.53, for a total value of $357,291.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 42,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,019,588.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.85, for a total transaction of $1,998,472.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 107,305 shares in the company, valued at $10,285,184.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 140,366 shares of company stock valued at $15,044,016 over the last 90 days. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Etsy Stock Up 1.8 %

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Etsy from $185.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Etsy in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Etsy from $130.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Etsy in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Etsy from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Etsy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.18.

Shares of ETSY stock traded up $1.83 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $105.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,230,163. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $105.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10. The company has a market cap of $13.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.80. Etsy, Inc. has a one year low of $67.01 and a one year high of $307.75.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $585.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $556.85 million. Etsy had a net margin of 17.01% and a return on equity of 67.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

