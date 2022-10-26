Van ECK Associates Corp Reduces Stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Van ECK Associates Corp decreased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 18.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 700,230 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 160,046 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $62,887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in COP. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Apeiron RIA LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 93.1% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 365 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Insider Activity at ConocoPhillips

In related news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.52, for a total transaction of $1,275,894.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ConocoPhillips Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of COP traded up $2.42 on Wednesday, reaching $126.36. The stock had a trading volume of 71,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,380,860. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.54. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $66.06 and a 12-month high of $126.40.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy producer reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $21.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.71 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 31.24% and a net margin of 23.10%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 14.15 EPS for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 16th were given a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.19%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on COP shares. Bank of America raised their price target on ConocoPhillips from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. MKM Partners raised their price target on ConocoPhillips from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Mizuho dropped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $138.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Erste Group Bank raised ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.19.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.