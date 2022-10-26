Van ECK Associates Corp Reduces Stake in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Van ECK Associates Corp decreased its stake in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 624,078 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 75,797 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in FMC were worth $66,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in FMC during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of FMC in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of FMC by 99.4% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FMC in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of FMC by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

FMC stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $118.86. The company had a trading volume of 3,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 963,578. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $110.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.21. FMC Co. has a 12 month low of $90.44 and a 12 month high of $140.99. The company has a market capitalization of $14.97 billion, a PE ratio of 21.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.80.

FMC ( NYSE:FMC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.03. FMC had a return on equity of 30.64% and a net margin of 12.80%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.81 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that FMC Co. will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on FMC shares. UBS Group lowered their price target on FMC from $149.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com lowered FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on FMC from $109.00 to $105.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on FMC from $127.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of FMC from $149.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FMC presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.50.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

