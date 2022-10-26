VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) Shares Acquired by Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,201 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SMH. Fagan Associates Inc. boosted its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 4,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. bought a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,120,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 14,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,951,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 115.1% during the 2nd quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after acquiring an additional 4,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Triumph Capital Management boosted its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 11,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,291,000 after acquiring an additional 3,422 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Stock Performance

VanEck Semiconductor ETF stock opened at $189.90 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $202.04 and its 200-day moving average is $218.66. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 1 year low of $166.97 and a 1 year high of $318.82.

