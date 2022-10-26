Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Sold by 360 Financial Inc.

360 Financial Inc. cut its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,618 shares of the company’s stock after selling 842 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for 0.7% of 360 Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. 360 Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VYM. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter valued at $604,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 5,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 29,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,361,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MJP Associates Inc. ADV grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 68,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,696,000 after purchasing an additional 9,867 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

VYM traded up $0.50 on Wednesday, hitting $104.16. 89,607 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,139,535. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $94.59 and a twelve month high of $115.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $102.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.03.

