Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Acquired by Waldron Private Wealth LLC

Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,306 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 110.7% during the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 109.4% in the 1st quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of VO stock opened at $201.11 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $203.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $209.11. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $182.88 and a 1-year high of $261.53.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

