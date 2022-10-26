Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Acquired by Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 228,769 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,694 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF worth $40,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VB. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,982,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,734,274,000 after purchasing an additional 943,694 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,665,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,003,000 after buying an additional 70,529 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,411,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,596,000 after buying an additional 376,138 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,916,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,332,000 after buying an additional 5,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,916,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,302,000 after purchasing an additional 215,908 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VB traded up $1.67 on Wednesday, reaching $185.49. The company had a trading volume of 1,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 887,726. The company’s fifty day moving average is $184.65 and its 200-day moving average is $188.44. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $168.65 and a 1-year high of $241.06.

