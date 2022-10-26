Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX) Stake Increased by Factorial Partners LLC

Factorial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Varex Imaging worth $804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VREX. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Varex Imaging by 100.8% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Varex Imaging during the first quarter worth $46,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Varex Imaging by 59.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Varex Imaging during the second quarter worth $71,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Varex Imaging by 73.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,677 shares in the last quarter.

Several analysts recently issued reports on VREX shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Varex Imaging in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Varex Imaging in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

In other Varex Imaging news, SVP Kimberley E. Honeysett sold 3,028 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total transaction of $71,158.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $111,225.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Varex Imaging stock traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.62. 8,379 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 234,701. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $860.48 million, a P/E ratio of 34.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.82. Varex Imaging Co. has a 1-year low of $18.90 and a 1-year high of $32.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.49.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $214.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.00 million. Varex Imaging had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 3.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Varex Imaging Co. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Varex Imaging Corporation designs and manufactures X-ray imaging components. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, 3D reconstruction and computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, heat exchangers, ionization chambers, and buckys.

