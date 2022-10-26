Velas Price Down 3.1% This Week (VLX)

Velas (VLX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 25th. One Velas coin can now be bought for $0.0399 or 0.00000197 BTC on major exchanges. Velas has a market capitalization of $94.45 million and approximately $1.15 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Velas has traded 3.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Velas

Velas uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,367,305,358 coins and its circulating supply is 2,367,305,356 coins. Velas’ official message board is medium.com/velasblockchain. Velas’ official website is velas.com. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Velas

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Velas using one of the exchanges listed above.

