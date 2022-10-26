Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.30 per share for the quarter. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.20. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 31.22% and a net margin of 38.26%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.80 EPS. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Vertex Pharmaceuticals to post $13 EPS for the current fiscal year and $14 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $309.21 on Wednesday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $179.96 and a 12 month high of $315.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $290.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $280.50. The company has a current ratio of 4.50, a quick ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $79.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.42.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 1,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.31, for a total transaction of $537,855.21. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,192 shares in the company, valued at $11,769,749.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 1,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.31, for a total transaction of $537,855.21. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,769,749.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Reshma Kewalramani sold 11,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.06, for a total value of $3,565,846.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,383,365.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 48,678 shares of company stock worth $14,749,713 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $104,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 36.9% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 445 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 141.9% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 716 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wimmer Associates 1 LLC acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on VRTX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $288.00 to $293.00 in a report on Sunday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $319.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $365.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $293.85.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

