Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Updates Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.29-$0.35 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.34. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.64 billion-$1.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.68 billion. Vertiv also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.53-$0.59 EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on VRT. TheStreet raised shares of Vertiv from a d rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Vertiv from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Vertiv from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Vertiv from $12.75 to $11.75 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Vertiv from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.55.

Shares of NYSE VRT opened at $14.13 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.75 and its 200-day moving average is $11.19. Vertiv has a 1 year low of $7.76 and a 1 year high of $27.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of 471.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.

Vertiv ( NYSE:VRT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Vertiv had a net margin of 2.06% and a return on equity of 7.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Vertiv will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VRT. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in Vertiv by 648.5% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,166 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vertiv by 17.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 2,361 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Vertiv by 14.5% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 16,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 2,121 shares during the period. Mariner LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertiv in the first quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Finally, Ethic Inc. bought a new stake in Vertiv in the first quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Institutional investors own 88.42% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments. It offers AC and DC power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure that are integral to the technologies used for various services, including e-commerce, online banking, file sharing, video on-demand, energy storage, wireless communications, Internet of Things, and online gaming.

