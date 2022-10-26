Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.71 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.76. The company issued revenue guidance of $782 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $757.10 million.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VSTO. Roth Capital cut Vista Outdoor from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $53.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. MKM Partners cut their target price on Vista Outdoor from $54.00 to $51.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Vista Outdoor in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. They set a hold rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp cut Vista Outdoor to a sector weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Vista Outdoor in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $50.00.

Shares of NYSE:VSTO traded up $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.70. 2,659 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 514,841. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.33 and its 200-day moving average is $31.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Vista Outdoor has a 1-year low of $23.80 and a 1-year high of $52.69.

Vista Outdoor ( NYSE:VSTO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $802.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $785.03 million. Vista Outdoor had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 47.97%. Equities analysts forecast that Vista Outdoor will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 3.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 0.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 125,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,480,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Vista Outdoor by 6.8% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 7,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Vista Outdoor by 4.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 16,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Vista Outdoor by 5.7% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. 86.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Sporting Products and Outdoor Products. The Sporting Products segment designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes ammunitions, components, and related equipment and accessories that serves hunters, recreational shooters, federal and local law enforcement agencies, and military.

