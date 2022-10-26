Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) Updates Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.71-$1.71 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.76. The company issued revenue guidance of $782.00 million-$782.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $757.09 million.

NYSE:VSTO traded up $1.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $28.43. 52,954 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 514,841. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.75. Vista Outdoor has a twelve month low of $23.80 and a twelve month high of $52.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.15.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.39. Vista Outdoor had a return on equity of 47.97% and a net margin of 15.59%. The firm had revenue of $802.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $785.03 million. On average, research analysts expect that Vista Outdoor will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VSTO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Roth Capital downgraded Vista Outdoor from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $53.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Vista Outdoor in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. KeyCorp downgraded Vista Outdoor to a sector weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. MKM Partners lowered their target price on Vista Outdoor from $54.00 to $51.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on Vista Outdoor from $63.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $50.00.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VSTO. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 1,313.0% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,718 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 120.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 3,106 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 6,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Vista Outdoor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 7,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.83% of the company’s stock.

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Sporting Products and Outdoor Products. The Sporting Products segment designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes ammunitions, components, and related equipment and accessories that serves hunters, recreational shooters, federal and local law enforcement agencies, and military.

