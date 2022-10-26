Vontobel Holding AG (OTCMKTS:VONHF) Short Interest Update

Vontobel Holding AG (OTCMKTS:VONHF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a decrease of 72.9% from the September 30th total of 16,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Vontobel Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:VONHF remained flat at 53.83 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is 61.15. Vontobel has a one year low of 53.83 and a one year high of 82.40.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Citigroup lowered Vontobel from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th.

About Vontobel

Vontobel Holding AG provides various financial services to private and institutional clients. The company operates through Asset Management, Platforms & Services, Wealth Management, and Digital Investing segments. The Wealth Management segment offers managed solutions, advisory services, and investment products; and financial planning and consulting, pension planning, succession planning, and estate planning solutions, as well as real estate financing and Lombard loans.

