Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.15-$2.15 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.50 billion-$2.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.48 billion.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on WNC. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Wabash National from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Wabash National from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Get Wabash National alerts:

Wabash National Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:WNC opened at $16.82 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Wabash National has a one year low of $12.23 and a one year high of $21.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $816.61 million, a PE ratio of 41.03 and a beta of 1.52.

Wabash National Dividend Announcement

Wabash National ( NYSE:WNC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.01). Wabash National had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 0.94%. The business had revenue of $642.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $619.30 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Wabash National will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 5th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.05%.

Insider Transactions at Wabash National

In other news, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 7,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.83, for a total transaction of $142,390.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 451,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,042,988.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Wabash National news, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 7,986 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.83, for a total transaction of $142,390.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 451,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,042,988.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 39,930 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $678,810.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 459,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,804,343. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Wabash National

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,243,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,128,000 after acquiring an additional 33,506 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,770,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,275,000 after acquiring an additional 40,901 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Wabash National by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 958,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,217,000 after purchasing an additional 33,179 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Wabash National by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 825,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,204,000 after purchasing an additional 57,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Wabash National by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 451,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,697,000 after purchasing an additional 27,101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.78% of the company’s stock.

Wabash National Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wabash National Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes engineered solutions for the transportation, logistics, and distribution industries primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Solutions and Parts & Services. The Transportation Solutions segment provides dry van and platform trailers; refrigerated trailers; converter dollies; van bodies for dry-freight transportation; cutaway van bodies for commercial applications; service bodies; insulated van bodies; stake bodies; refrigerated truck bodies; and used trailers, as well as laminated hardwood oak flooring products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wabash National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wabash National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.