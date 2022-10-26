Waldron Private Wealth LLC Has $1.20 Million Stock Holdings in SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,064 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 2,701 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in SM Energy were worth $1,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in SM Energy by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 90,195 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,084,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in SM Energy by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 59,100 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in SM Energy by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 8,361 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in SM Energy by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 8,341 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in SM Energy by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,739 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. 90.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at SM Energy

In other news, CAO Patrick A. Lytle sold 8,658 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.61, for a total transaction of $394,891.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $568,437.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP David W. Copeland sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.23, for a total value of $462,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 228,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,565,542.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Patrick A. Lytle sold 8,658 shares of SM Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.61, for a total value of $394,891.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $568,437.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SM Energy Trading Up 2.5 %

SM has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp assumed coverage on SM Energy in a research report on Monday, September 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SM Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of SM Energy from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, MKM Partners reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of SM Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.22.

SM opened at $44.95 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 4.65. SM Energy has a twelve month low of $25.23 and a twelve month high of $54.97.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $992.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $841.52 million. SM Energy had a net margin of 25.46% and a return on equity of 36.45%. Equities research analysts anticipate that SM Energy will post 7.57 EPS for the current year.

SM Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 25th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is an increase from SM Energy’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.28%.

About SM Energy

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of February 24, 2022, it had 492.0 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves. It also has working interests in 825 gross productive oil wells and 483 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas.

