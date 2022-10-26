Waldron Private Wealth LLC Purchases 159 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,600 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TFC Financial Management lifted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 58.0% in the second quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 109 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 125 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VRTX opened at $312.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $80.23 billion, a PE ratio of 25.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.42. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52-week low of $179.96 and a 52-week high of $315.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 4.36 and a current ratio of 4.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $290.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $280.50.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.26% and a return on equity of 31.22%. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.80 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.77, for a total value of $173,116.17. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,282 shares in the company, valued at $1,472,463.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.77, for a total value of $173,116.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,472,463.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Reshma Kewalramani sold 11,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.06, for a total transaction of $3,565,846.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,383,365.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,678 shares of company stock worth $14,749,713 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on VRTX shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $291.00 to $307.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $288.00 to $293.00 in a research note on Sunday, October 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $365.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.85.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

