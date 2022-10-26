Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC Has $1.90 Million Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 82 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 64.4% during the first quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 3,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $807,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 5.1% in the second quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 8,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $6,246,000. Smith Anglin Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 88.7% in the first quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 5,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after buying an additional 2,569 shares during the period. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 13.8% in the first quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 1,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSEARCA:IWM traded up $1.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $179.56. The company had a trading volume of 2,389,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,053,056. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $162.50 and a fifty-two week high of $244.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $178.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $181.01.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

