Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. lessened its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,175 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 9,299 shares during the period. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 49,839 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,059,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 55.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,902,736 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $231,335,000 after acquiring an additional 681,264 shares during the period. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 237,049 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $19,486,985,000 after acquiring an additional 25,546 shares during the period. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,555 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 14,180 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Trading Up 0.6 %

WMT stock traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $140.92. 166,695 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,582,061. The company has a market capitalization of $382.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.96, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.24. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.27 and a fifty-two week high of $160.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $133.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.74.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $152.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.96 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 18.95%. Walmart’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 5.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on WMT. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Walmart from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $145.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $130.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $128.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.93.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total transaction of $1,233,401.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,507,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $191,522,030.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.83, for a total transaction of $34,457,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 283,200,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,033,569,571.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total transaction of $1,233,401.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,507,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,522,030.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,156,499 shares of company stock valued at $297,863,113 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

About Walmart

(Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Stories

