Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFDP) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFDP – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a decline of 77.1% from the September 30th total of 28,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Washington Federal Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WAFDP traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $17.97. The stock had a trading volume of 61 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,918. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.48. Washington Federal has a 52 week low of $16.22 and a 52 week high of $27.01.

Washington Federal Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.3047 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.78%.

About Washington Federal

Washington Federal, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank, National Association that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

Featured Stories

