Washington Trust Bank Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Washington Trust Bank increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 111.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,579 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,109 shares during the period. Washington Trust Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 112.6% in the first quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA VB traded up $0.45 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $184.27. 431,158 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 885,510. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $184.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $188.44. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $168.65 and a 1 year high of $241.06.

