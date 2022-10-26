Washington Trust Bank Buys 2,557 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Washington Trust Bank boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 151,969 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,557 shares during the quarter. Advanced Micro Devices comprises 1.5% of Washington Trust Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Washington Trust Bank’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $11,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMD. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 10.1% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,165,339 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $89,113,000 after purchasing an additional 107,088 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,190 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Financial Advisors Network Inc. raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 4,215 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 44.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 3,263 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 22,884 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 8,214 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.45% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:AMD traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.10. The stock had a trading volume of 2,805,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,948,208. The company has a market capitalization of $98.63 billion, a PE ratio of 25.83, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.57 and a twelve month high of $164.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.04.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.03). Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 14.51%. The business had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AMD. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $130.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.84.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.02, for a total transaction of $12,502,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,926,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $292,757,039.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total transaction of $81,831.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 276,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,490,596.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.02, for a total transaction of $12,502,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,926,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,757,039.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 139,249 shares of company stock worth $13,460,418. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

(Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

