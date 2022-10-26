Washington Trust Bank Purchases 449 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Washington Trust Bank grew its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 87,893 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. Washington Trust Bank’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $6,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NEE. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 51.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 76.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NEE has been the subject of several research reports. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.60.

Shares of NYSE:NEE traded down $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $75.60. 6,114,423 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,485,542. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $148.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $82.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.68. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.22 and a 52-week high of $93.73.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 129.77%.

In related news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 9,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.79, for a total value of $826,368.53. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,613,847.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

