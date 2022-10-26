Washington Trust Bank Reduces Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Washington Trust Bank lessened its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 24,284 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 929 shares during the quarter. Washington Trust Bank’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 575.4% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth $32,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth $37,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.84. 26,949,365 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,902,504. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.87. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $54.61 and a 1 year high of $82.00.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

