WAX (WAXP) Price Tops $0.0834 on Top Exchanges

WAX (WAXP) traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 26th. One WAX coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0834 or 0.00000402 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. WAX has a market cap of $188.89 million and approximately $6.24 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, WAX has traded up 7.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WAX Profile

WAX is a coin. It launched on December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,953,266,656 coins and its circulating supply is 2,263,594,751 coins. WAX’s official Twitter account is @wax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. WAX’s official message board is wax-io.medium.com. The Reddit community for WAX is https://reddit.com/r/wax_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for WAX is wax.io.

WAX Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WAX (WAXP) is a cryptocurrency . WAX has a current supply of 3,952,979,428.720009 with 2,242,048,553.5591087 in circulation. The last known price of WAX is 0.08159376 USD and is up 3.85 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 60 active market(s) with $7,703,124.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://wax.io/.”

