Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $9.78 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

Posted by on Oct 26th, 2022

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WALGet Rating) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson decreased their FY2022 EPS estimates for Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 25th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $9.78 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $10.00. The consensus estimate for Western Alliance Bancorporation’s current full-year earnings is $9.86 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Western Alliance Bancorporation’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.72 EPS.

WAL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $115.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Wedbush lowered their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $95.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Western Alliance Bancorporation presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.71.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Price Performance

Western Alliance Bancorporation stock opened at $65.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.40. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a one year low of $54.86 and a one year high of $124.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $71.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WALGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by ($0.19). Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 21.55% and a net margin of 37.86%. The business had revenue of $663.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $687.13 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a $0.36 dividend. This is an increase from Western Alliance Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.40%.

Insider Activity at Western Alliance Bancorporation

In related news, Director Donald D. Snyder sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.36, for a total value of $352,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 94,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,393,971.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.57% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western Alliance Bancorporation

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WAL. FourThought Financial LLC grew its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 1.6% in the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 5.7% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO boosted its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial, Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses on delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

Recommended Stories

Earnings History and Estimates for Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Receive News & Ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.