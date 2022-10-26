Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $9.78 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson decreased their FY2022 EPS estimates for Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 25th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $9.78 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $10.00. The consensus estimate for Western Alliance Bancorporation’s current full-year earnings is $9.86 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Western Alliance Bancorporation’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.72 EPS.

WAL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $115.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Wedbush lowered their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $95.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Western Alliance Bancorporation presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.71.

Western Alliance Bancorporation stock opened at $65.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.40. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a one year low of $54.86 and a one year high of $124.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $71.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by ($0.19). Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 21.55% and a net margin of 37.86%. The business had revenue of $663.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $687.13 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a $0.36 dividend. This is an increase from Western Alliance Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.40%.

In related news, Director Donald D. Snyder sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.36, for a total value of $352,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 94,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,393,971.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WAL. FourThought Financial LLC grew its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 1.6% in the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 5.7% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO boosted its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial, Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses on delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

