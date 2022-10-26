Whitbread plc Plans Dividend of GBX 24.40 (LON:WTB)

Whitbread plc (LON:WTB – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, October 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a dividend of GBX 24.40 ($0.29) per share on Friday, December 16th. This represents a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Whitbread Price Performance

Whitbread stock opened at GBX 2,552.92 ($30.85) on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2,528.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2,618.64. Whitbread has a one year low of GBX 2,245.51 ($27.13) and a one year high of GBX 3,649.99 ($44.10). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.95, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market cap of £5.16 billion and a PE ratio of 12,252.38.

Get Whitbread alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Whitbread from GBX 3,170 ($38.30) to GBX 3,100 ($37.46) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,000 ($48.33) price objective on shares of Whitbread in a research note on Friday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Whitbread from GBX 4,150 ($50.14) to GBX 4,100 ($49.54) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Whitbread in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Whitbread from GBX 4,000 ($48.33) to GBX 3,500 ($42.29) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 3,735 ($45.13).

Whitbread Company Profile

Whitbread plc operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates approximately 841 hotels with 82,286 rooms in the United Kingdom; 10 hotels in the Middle East; and 35 hotels with 5,875 rooms in Germany under the Premier Inn, ZIP by Premier Inn, and hub by Premier Inn brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Whitbread Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitbread and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.