Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP) to Issue $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, October 28th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0367 per share on Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th.

Whitecap Resources Stock Down 0.4 %

WCP opened at C$10.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.80, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.05. Whitecap Resources has a one year low of C$6.36 and a one year high of C$12.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$9.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$9.79. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.42 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.29.

Get Whitecap Resources alerts:

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported C$0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.52 by C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$1.35 billion for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Whitecap Resources will post 1.7299999 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other Whitecap Resources news, Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$8.69 per share, for a total transaction of C$86,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,680,867 shares in the company, valued at C$23,296,734.23. In other news, Senior Officer Thanh Chan Kang bought 5,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$8.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$47,960.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 596,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$5,248,654.40. Also, Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$8.69 per share, with a total value of C$86,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,680,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$23,296,734.23. Insiders acquired a total of 30,450 shares of company stock worth $263,210 over the last ninety days.

WCP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Whitecap Resources from C$16.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Whitecap Resources from C$14.75 to C$13.50 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Friday, October 14th. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$17.50 to C$15.50 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, ATB Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$14.33.

About Whitecap Resources

(Get Rating)

Whitecap Resources Inc, oil and gas company, acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of February 14, 2022, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 701,829 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Whitecap Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitecap Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.