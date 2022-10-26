Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Buys 1,419 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,805 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $6,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ADBE. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in Adobe during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Adobe by 123.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Adobe during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Adobe by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in Adobe by 62.3% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 86 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.11, for a total value of $1,001,385.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 400,465 shares in the company, valued at $114,577,041.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.11, for a total value of $1,001,385.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 400,465 shares in the company, valued at $114,577,041.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel Durn purchased 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $288.11 per share, with a total value of $936,357.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,578,008.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,626 shares of company stock worth $1,709,368 over the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Adobe Stock Performance

NASDAQ ADBE traded up $1.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $325.14. 122,332 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,414,861. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $333.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $378.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.24. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $274.73 and a 52 week high of $699.54.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.65 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 28.00% and a return on equity of 36.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 11.12 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADBE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $354.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on shares of Adobe from $470.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 16th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Adobe from $500.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Adobe from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $425.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, September 19th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $420.78.

Adobe Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

Featured Articles

