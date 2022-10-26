Winslow Asset Management Inc. Buys 3,422 Shares of Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS)

Winslow Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 211,959 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,422 shares during the period. Focus Financial Partners comprises 1.7% of Winslow Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Winslow Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.28% of Focus Financial Partners worth $7,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOCS. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in Focus Financial Partners by 318.2% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 32,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 24,500 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments bought a new position in Focus Financial Partners in the first quarter worth approximately $805,000. Full18 Capital LLC bought a new position in Focus Financial Partners in the first quarter worth approximately $966,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Focus Financial Partners by 19.3% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628 shares during the period. Finally, Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Focus Financial Partners by 87.7% in the first quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,420,000 after acquiring an additional 14,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on FOCS. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $46.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Focus Financial Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Focus Financial Partners in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.71.

Focus Financial Partners Price Performance

FOCS traded up $0.92 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.06. 1,216 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 352,843. The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 30.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.23. Focus Financial Partners Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.27 and a 1 year high of $69.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $539.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $523.87 million. Focus Financial Partners had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 26.82%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Focus Financial Partners Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Focus Financial Partners

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily ultra-high and high net worth individuals, families, and business entities. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services.

