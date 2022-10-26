Winslow Asset Management Inc. Buys 466 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Winslow Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $4,694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 2,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Stiles Financial Services Inc grew its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 2,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 6,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 20,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,745,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SPG. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Simon Property Group from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Simon Property Group from $133.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Simon Property Group from $158.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Simon Property Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.77.

Simon Property Group Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of SPG traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $106.35. 29,273 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,349,215. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.02 and a 52 week high of $171.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $99.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.00. The company has a market capitalization of $36.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.51, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.48.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.08. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 56.93% and a net margin of 40.59%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.92 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.70. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 109.20%.

Simon Property Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

