Winslow Asset Management Inc. Has $277,000 Stake in BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP)

Winslow Asset Management Inc. grew its position in BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,762 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BP were worth $277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cowa LLC raised its holdings in BP by 10,274.3% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,070,297 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050,341 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in BP by 22.3% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,928,397 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $54,837,000 after buying an additional 351,830 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL raised its position in shares of BP by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 920,369 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $27,059,000 after buying an additional 12,918 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of BP by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 725,699 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $21,336,000 after acquiring an additional 205,014 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in BP by 2.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 502,323 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $14,768,000 after acquiring an additional 12,649 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.22% of the company’s stock.

BP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on BP in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Scotiabank cut shares of BP from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of BP from GBX 520 ($6.28) to GBX 530 ($6.40) in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of BP from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of BP from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BP presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $207.70.

BP traded up $0.38 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.46. 269,607 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,107,546. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.93 billion, a PE ratio of -9.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.86 and its 200 day moving average is $30.29. BP p.l.c. has a 12 month low of $25.33 and a 12 month high of $34.30.

BP (NYSE:BP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $67.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.85 billion. BP had a negative net margin of 5.38% and a positive return on equity of 26.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 86.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that BP p.l.c. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.3604 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%. This is a boost from BP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. BP’s dividend payout ratio is -40.57%.

About BP

BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage.

