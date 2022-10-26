Winslow Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Winslow Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 188,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 415 shares during the quarter. Weyerhaeuser makes up approximately 1.5% of Winslow Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Winslow Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $6,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WY. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,519,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,567,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817,002 shares during the period. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc bought a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the 1st quarter valued at $67,819,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,671,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $214,938,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507,282 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,751,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $369,565,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 287.1% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,338,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,725,000 after buying an additional 992,675 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

Weyerhaeuser Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of Weyerhaeuser stock traded up $0.28 on Wednesday, reaching $31.19. 82,874 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,893,857. Weyerhaeuser has a fifty-two week low of $27.36 and a fifty-two week high of $43.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.19.

Weyerhaeuser Announces Dividend

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.02). Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 23.10% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is 21.95%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on WY. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Bank of America downgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Truist Financial began coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $45.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Argus lowered Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.67.

Weyerhaeuser Profile

(Get Rating)

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.