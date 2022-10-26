Winslow Asset Management Inc. Sells 350 Shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Winslow Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,550 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Winslow Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Loews were worth $2,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Loews by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,567,823 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $101,627,000 after purchasing an additional 12,319 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Loews by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 933,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $60,535,000 after acquiring an additional 102,700 shares during the last quarter. St. James Investment Company LLC grew its position in Loews by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. St. James Investment Company LLC now owns 648,768 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,446,000 after acquiring an additional 4,015 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Loews by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 644,360 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,768,000 after acquiring an additional 165,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Loews by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 618,532 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,654,000 after acquiring an additional 27,575 shares during the last quarter. 58.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

L traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.23. The stock had a trading volume of 8,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 838,920. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.58. Loews Co. has a 52 week low of $49.36 and a 52 week high of $68.20.

Loews ( NYSE:L Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter. Loews had a return on equity of 6.20% and a net margin of 7.82%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were paid a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 16th. Loews’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.80%.

L has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Loews in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered Loews from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st.

In related news, major shareholder Corp Loews purchased 76,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $39.26 per share, with a total value of $3,021,214.04. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 243,806,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,571,851,395.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have purchased a total of 274,630 shares of company stock valued at $10,802,190 in the last 90 days. 17.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto and umbrella coverages.

