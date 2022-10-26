Wirtual (WIRTUAL) Price Tops $0.0932 on Exchanges

Wirtual (WIRTUAL) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 26th. During the last seven days, Wirtual has traded down 28.6% against the US dollar. One Wirtual token can currently be bought for about $0.0932 or 0.00000448 BTC on exchanges. Wirtual has a total market capitalization of $100.23 million and $24,979.00 worth of Wirtual was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Wirtual

Wirtual’s genesis date was September 20th, 2021. Wirtual’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Wirtual’s official website is wirtual.co. Wirtual’s official Twitter account is @wirtualapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. Wirtual’s official message board is www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=undefined.

Wirtual Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WIRTUAL is an Exercise to Earn application. Earn WIRTUAL coins through exercise and exchange coins for store purchases physical products & NFTs, event ticket, organize virtual sport events and holder ranking to access features.”

