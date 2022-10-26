WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (NYSEARCA:XSOE) Trading Up 0.9%

WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (NYSEARCA:XSOE – Get Rating)’s share price was up 0.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $24.02 and last traded at $24.00. Approximately 504,683 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 796,376 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.78.

WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund Trading Up 0.9 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.46 and a 200 day moving average of $28.32.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in XSOE. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its stake in WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 801,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,726,000 after acquiring an additional 21,291 shares during the period. WESCAP Management Group Inc. raised its stake in WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc. now owns 392,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,821,000 after acquiring an additional 24,986 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC raised its stake in WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 381,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,946,000 after acquiring an additional 37,465 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its stake in WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 288,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,424,000 after acquiring an additional 4,129 shares during the period. Finally, West Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. West Wealth Group LLC now owns 245,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,006,000 after acquiring an additional 49,448 shares during the period.

