Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of ($0.08)-($0.16) for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.00. The company issued revenue guidance of $215-$235 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $252.95 million. Wolfspeed also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to -$0.16–$0.08 EPS.

Wolfspeed Trading Up 1.3 %

WOLF traded up $1.32 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $106.44. 3,415,654 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,002,358. The company has a quick ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.22 billion, a PE ratio of -62.61 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $108.95 and its 200 day moving average is $89.31. Wolfspeed has a 12 month low of $58.07 and a 12 month high of $142.33.

Get Wolfspeed alerts:

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.12. Wolfspeed had a negative net margin of 26.92% and a negative return on equity of 4.93%. The firm had revenue of $228.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.34) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 56.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Wolfspeed will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Buying and Selling

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WOLF. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Wolfspeed from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Wolfspeed from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Wolfspeed in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Wolfspeed from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Wolfspeed from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $126.76.

In other news, Director Duy Loan T. Le purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $120.34 per share, with a total value of $240,680.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $240,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in Wolfspeed in the first quarter worth about $200,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in Wolfspeed in the second quarter worth about $304,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Wolfspeed by 20.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Wolfspeed by 536.7% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 31,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,971,000 after buying an additional 26,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Wolfspeed by 12.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 55,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,551,000 after buying an additional 6,201 shares during the last quarter.

Wolfspeed Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wolfspeed, Inc is an innovator of Wolfspeed power and radio frequency (RF) semiconductors. Its Wolfspeed product families include silicon carbide materials, power-switching devices and RF devices targeted for applications such as electric vehicles, fast charging inverters, power supplies, telecom and military and aerospace.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Wolfspeed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolfspeed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.