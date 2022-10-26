Wolverine Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in Gores Holdings VII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSEV)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in Gores Holdings VII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSEV – Get Rating) by 301.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 263,034 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 197,449 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned 0.38% of Gores Holdings VII worth $2,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSEV. Chai Trust Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gores Holdings VII during the first quarter worth approximately $245,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. purchased a new position in shares of Gores Holdings VII during the first quarter worth approximately $287,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Gores Holdings VII by 25.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Wealthspring Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gores Holdings VII during the first quarter worth approximately $546,000. Finally, Myriad Asset Management US LP purchased a new position in shares of Gores Holdings VII during the second quarter worth approximately $685,000. 74.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gores Holdings VII Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GSEV opened at $9.91 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.82. Gores Holdings VII, Inc. has a one year low of $9.71 and a one year high of $9.94.

About Gores Holdings VII

